Lakeside City VFD holds annual fish fry, raises funds for new fire station

LAKESIDE CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — With many Texoma fire departments having to cancel fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department stands in stark contrast after they resumed business as usual and held their annual fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The fundraising was not only limited to the fish fry, though. Lakeside City VFD also held a silent auction, selling a variety of items that ranged from lamps to cornhole boards. The department also held a raffle with prizes being distributed to patrons every 10 minutes.

Founder of Redneck Culinary Academy Lee Harvey said, “It’s a blessing. Our county, the people that live here, they love volunteerism and they love helping people, so this really is good stuff.”

Fire department officials said they sold around 450 tickets, and funds raised from the event will go toward equipment and helping to build the new fire station.

“It handles a lot of extra expenses as the year progresses. This year doesn’t look like it’s gonna be any different thankfully,” Lakeside City VFD Chief John strenski said. “We were obviously worried about covid, but at this point it doesn’t look like covid affected our numbers any.”

The new fire station is on track to be built by November, according to officials.