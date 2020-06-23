Landmark commission approves design review requests in first meeting since February

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several buildings in historic districts throughout downtown Wichita Falls will see new renovations. This comes after the Wichita Falls Landmark Commission approved all design review requests in their first meeting since February.

Although some homeowners had their requests approved, the most notable requests were made from owners of the McIntosh building on Ohio Avenue and from associates of the Hamilton Building.

Before making any changes to the exterior of a property in a historic district, property owners that reside in a historic district must submit a design review application to the city of Wichita Falls planning division. And at Landmark Commission meetings, these applications can be approved.

With those approvals, some changes will be coming to the McIntosh Building.

“Well originally on the Sanborn map, it was divided down the center into two different addresses and it hasn’t been that way for a long time,” Landmark Commissioner District 4 and McIntosh Building owner John Dickinson said. “So we’re gonna put it back into two spaces and retain two retail.”

Dickinson is on the Landmark Commission but he recused himself from voting on his own building. Dickinson also says that returning the building to two addresses is part of his plan to bring back its historic look.

“It was built around 1913. And that’s what we do, my business partners and I. We buy buildings during development and take em back to the original state,” Dickinson said.

Changes were also approved for the Hamilton Building to get a new sign, some additional awnings and an outdoor carpet for their entryway.

“We’re in this historic building. The interior offices have a much more modern but still a historic feel,” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Henry Florsheim said. “And so this is really the last piece to creating that street presence for the chamber. So we can add to the character of downtown and make it much easier for visitors to be able to find us. Not to mention the local business community as well.”

Continuing to add to the historic feel of downtown is the main goal behind these changes.

Dickinson said renovations should be done by the end of the year. And he plans to lease out the building once it’s done.