Landowners request contested case hearing on city’s water rights permit for Lake Ringgold

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — The timeline to make Lake Ringgold a new reservoir for Wichita Falls may have gotten a little longer now that almost 30 documents are submitted requesting a contested case hearing on the city’s water rights permit.

Landowners in the proposed reservoir site said they saw the official notice of the city’s application for the water rights in the Clay County Leader on Feb. 6 and this means more people wanting to submit requests to be heard on the permit have until March 6 to submit them.

Among the ranchers in Clay County who could lose a lot if a dam is built on the Little Wichita River, Randi and Mary Ellen Maddox said they will be losing everything generations of their family have built.

“At least 98% gone or more will be water,” Randi Maddox said. “That ranch has been in my family since 1927, my family has for a number of years enjoyed hunting, fishing, recreation of all kind and just the feeling you get in your heart, the land that your grandfather gave you, just to see that gone is heartbreaking.”

Additionally, the retired couple said their livelihood would be affected because they lease their land for hunting as well as for cattle operations.

It is for this reason the Maddoxes are among more than 25 people who applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to contest the permit.

“I can certainly understand eminent domain and in a number of cases it is beneficial, useful, needed but quite frankly there’s just no need for it,” Randi Maddox said.

“Wichita Falls has done such an excellent job with their water reuse program,” Mary Ellen Maddox said.

Another concerned rancher who submitted his own request to be heard is Shane Cody who said much of his property and up to a few feet of his porch will be flooded.

“There are cheaper ways to develop those water supplies than doing this,” Cody said. “This Bermuda Grass Trap here in front of my house, this is what we bail hay off of every year for our cattle this is what we use to graze, this over here to the west is what me and the family call the brush pasture this is where we hunt, we got some wheat back in there.”

Cody and the Maddoxes also say they are also concerned about the wildlife that will be affected by if Lake Ringgold becomes a reality.

The Maddoxes said they were shocked when they saw the map of the proposed reservoir and saw most of their property would be underwater, and their home is on the edge of where the lake water might come.

City officials who filed for the permit, maintain the reservoir is vital to the city’s future water needs, especially if and when another devastating drought occurs.