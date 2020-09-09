Lane closure at Old Jacksboro Highway, Galveston Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The southbound lanes of Jacksboro Highway and both lanes on Galveston Street are closed due to a water main leak on Jacksboro Highway and Galveston Street.

According to a press release, the street will need to be excavated and repaired.

The northbound lanes of Jacksboro Highway and east side lanes of Jacksboro Highway at Galveston should remain open to traffic, according to the release.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the leak and an estimated repair time.

Please see the press release below: