KIOWA CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE: 5:07 p.m.

The southbound lane of State Highway 54 in Kiowa County is back open.

The southbound lane of State Highway 54, about 2 miles north of U.S. Highway 62 in Kiowa County is closed due to an accident.

DPS Troopers are investigating an accident involving a semi-truck and a train.

