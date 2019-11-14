Lane closures due to Asphalt Rehabilitation Project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As a part of the 2019 Asphalt Rehabilitation Project, concrete and asphalt repairs will begin on Thursday, November 14th on Brook Ave from the Kell West frontage road to Seymour Highway.

The construction will require the contractor to periodically close lanes of traffic in small sections, however, one Northbound and Southbound lane will remain open through the duration of the project repairs.

The repairs are expected to take approximately one month, weather permitting.

Please use caution and drive slowly when traveling in this area.