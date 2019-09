COMANCHE CO.(KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE: US 62 northbound and southbound lanes at Glover Road are back open.

DPS officials are informing drivers that US 62 and Glover Road in Comanche Co. on both northbound and southbound lanes are closed due to a fatal collision.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been notified and are en route to the scene.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.