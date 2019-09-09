Lane closures in WF

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— Crews will be closing off certain lanes on Northbound I-44 split with Spur 325 tonight and Monday night.

The goal is to re-pave the interchange. The lanes will be closed one at a time so that one lane can remain open for both I-44 and Spur 325.

The closures began at 6:30 p.m. tonight and will open back up Monday morning at 6 a.m., close again Monday night at 6:30 p.m. and re-open Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

TxDOT is advising drivers to remember when driving through during these construction hours because there will not be an extra lane to move over to drivers must slow down to 50 miles per hour.

