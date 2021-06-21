Lane on Wichita Falls bridge closed after defect discovered

Wichita Falls, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — the outside lane, or North lane, of Westbound traffic on the Midwestern
Parkway Bridge that crosses over Holliday Creek is closed to traffic starting June 21, 2021.

The closure is due to a defect in that lane that city engineers have discovered. The City engineers are evaluating repair options with the assistance of the TxDot Bridge Division.

Staff is continuously monitoring the bridge and the outside, or North lane will remain closed until repairs are completed.

The South lane is still safe for travel.

