WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Wichita Falls can soon expect some travel delays as the city shuts down a major road near downtown.

According to a media release from the city, the Wichita Falls Utilities Department will be repairing sewer lines within the Wastewater Collections System after fiber optic contractors damaged the area.

This repair work at the intersection of 5th Street and Broad Street is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023. This is the intersection between the Central Boys and Girls Club and The New Grand Hotel.

Repair work at the intersection of 5th and Board Street will require lanes to be closed. Photo Credit: The City of Wichita Falls

This repair work will require the closure of three lanes of 5th Street and the far right-hand lane of Broad Street, the release said.

City officials are asking residents to use caution when traveling in this area to protect themselves and workers.