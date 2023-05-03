WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—For 50 years, the Lantern House served Wichita Falls off McNeil Avenue, but back in 2021, the well-known lighting shop had to shut its doors, due to health reasons with the owner, but a year and a half later, new owners are reopening the store.

The son of the original owners, Tommy Ayers, has since taken over in a new location, with the same goal in mind. Ayers believes the success of the lantern house over five decades, was due to the customer service and affordable prices they offered, while also treating customers more like family, rather just someone they’re doing business with.

“We’ve always carried a quality product. That’s always been our thing, was quality at a price you can afford. That was our motto, but my dad instilled early that we want to take care of our customers, and so, service was our backbone,” Ayers said.

The Lantern House is at a new location, right off Call Field Road, in the same plaza as Dollar General and Trott’s Drug.