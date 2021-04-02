Large amount of crystal meth in trunk leads to arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman, who is facing revocation of her probation on a previous charge, was arrested after police said they found a large amount of crystal meth in the trunk of her car.

Tayler Dodson is charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance greater than 200 grams.

A Wichita County deputy and a Wichita Falls police officer with a K-9 said they stopped the 2020 Kia on Central Freeway for failure to signal a lane change.

The officer’s K-9 alerted to narcotics and officers said they found a clear bag containing what tested as meth, weighing almost 14 ounces.

That amount of meth could have a street value of more than $30,000.

Dodson is on probation for I.D. Theft and a motion to revoke was filed in February alleging she used meth.

A hearing on the motion is set for April 16.

