WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation Saturday morning after they were rescued by Wichita Falls firefighters from their burning apartment building.

Firefighters responded to The Maverick on Seymour apartment complex at 5:16 a.m. on February 26.

Battalion Chief Jason Baber said when they arrived on Seymour Road, the apartments were fully involved with heavy fire on the C side of the building.

While fighting the fire on the outside of the building, firefighters heard a woman calling for help from inside an apartment. They immediately went into the apartment to rescue her.

After they had brought her outside, she said there was somebody else inside the apartment. Firefighters entered the apartment a second time and rescued another woman.

Both women were taken to United Regional by ambulance for smoke inhalation.





Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson said the fire likely started near the fireplace in the apartment the women were in. The cause of the fire is unkown at this time.

In all, Mawson said four townhouse apartments in the building are affected. The Red Cross was called to assist three adults.

No firefighters were reported injured, and the fire was under control after approximately one hour.

