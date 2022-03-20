This is a developing story. Make sure to check this page often for updates.

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — There is a large grassfire in northern Archer County and southern Wichita County in the area of Turkey Ranch Road and Highway 82.

UPDATE: Traffic is blocked at Highway 82 and Southwest Parkway. Traffic will be diverted around the area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd, the fire is moving quickly north and northwest.

In a Facebook live, Sheriff Curd suggested that people who live in the area near FM 440 and Wells Road consider leaving because the fire is moving so quickly that people may not have time to evacuate if it becomes necessary.

Sheriff Curd said there are many fire agencies responding, including: Bowman, Lakeside, Holliday, Wichita West, city of Wichita Falls, Archer City and a few others.

The fire can be seen from parts of Wichita Falls from Southwest Parkway.

According to our storm chaser Kyle Guthrie, FM 440 is closed at FM 1954. The fire is moving north and northeast toward Seymour Highway.