Large gas leak forced road closures and evacuations in Archer City

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A gas leak described as very large forced road closures and evacuations in Archer City.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd said the leak is behind a residence in the 400  block of North Center (Highway 79)  and as a precaution residents of a one-block area on Sycamore were evacuated. 

Highway 79 was also closed and traffic was being routed around the leak through the residential area.  Several streets in the area were also blocked. 

Atmos gas crews on the scene were able to contain the leak and residents are now able to return to their homes according to Sheriff Curd.  

