ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — A large grass fire just south of Electra is 100 percent contained after several crews worked to put it out.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the “Wichita 2566” fire spread to about 150 acres. Our crew on scene spoke with firefighters there and they said the fire was on “Bradley Ranch”.

Thankfully though, no structures were in danger. Wilbarger, Electra, Kamay and Wichita fire crews responded to the fire.