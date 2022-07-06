WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A large grassfire is currently burning in western Wichita County, around the area of F.M. 367 and Weetu Road.

Multiple agencies are currently at the scene working to contain this fire, including Iowa Park Fire Department and the Wichita West Fire Department, along with units from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

According to scanner traffic, authorities are attempting to request air support for this large fire.

The fire began burning sometime before 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Details are limited at this time, and it is unclear how much, if any, of the fire is currently contained.

