Body found at crime scene of possible shooting off Fairway Boulevard

UPDATE FRIDAY 12:15 a.m.: Wichita Falls police are investigating a possible shooting after a body was found Thursday night off Fairway Boulevard.

Police arrived on scene about 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a high priority gunshots call between Tradewinds Road and Meadow Lake Drive off Fairway Boulevard.

Police officers blocked off Fairway Boulevard from traffic, and there were about 60 people gathered around the scene.

A witness on scene said they heard four gunshots, and police officers said there were at least two shell casings at the crime scene.

Officers said no other information is available at this time, but they will update with information Friday morning.

UPDATE 11:49 p.m. — Police told our crew on the scene no more information would be released Thursday night.

Police are extending crime scene scene with more police tape.

Our crew on the scene says there is a body lying on the ground in the alley between Tradewinds Road and Meadow Lake Drive.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are on the scene of a possible shooting on the 4600 block of Tradewinds Road.

Police were called to the scene at 10:30 p.m.

Police have a section of Fairway Boulevard blocked off.

Our crew on the scene is reporting a large gathering of neighbors.

A witness on the scene said they heard four gunshots.

Texoma’s Homepage will continue to update this story as information becomes available.