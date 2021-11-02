Larry Nelson elected to represent District 2 on Wichita Falls City Council

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A U.S. Army veteran and newcomer to public office has been selected by Wichita County voters to represent District 2 on the Wichita Falls City Council.

Larry Nelson

Larry Nelson has been elected to the District 2 seat on the Wichita Falls City Council, edging opponents Paul Mason, Jr. and Luis Serna-Martinez.

The seat became vacant when beloved District 2 Councilor and Mayor Pro-Tem DeAndra Chenault’s third term came to an end.

Improving the east side of the city and revitalizing the neighborhood are top on Nelson’s priority list.

“I wanna make Wichita Falls great again,” Nelson said. “But when I make Wichita Falls great again I don’t want them to leave out East Side. I’m not going to have that.”

Nelson said he wants to make sure all of the citizens in his district know what’s going on in their city.

“Voting facilities, aware of what’s going on, the town hall meetings,” Nelson said. “Anything like that they need to know. Anything that comes up in the city and gets left off from District 2.”

Nelson is ready to make a difference in the city. “All the districts together, not just one,” Nelson said.