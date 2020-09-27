‘Lars the Loser’: WF woman writes children’s book about learning from failure

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fatigued with the monotony of living in quarantine, many people have developed new hobbies.

Some work out. Others play video games. Ashley Statham wrote a children’s book.

Inspired by the advice of the affluent and successful, Statham said her book “Lars the Loser” is a lesson on how children can use failure as a learning experience.

A lesson that she said would be able to relate to children.

“There’s a kid named Lars and he always loses,” Statham said. “In the story he plays sports with his friends. He has a competition with his friends, he makes a lemonade stand and throughout all of these scenarios things go wrong.”

When things go wrong, Lars finds a way to bounce back.

“Instead of getting mad, pouting, shutting down, he tries to find the silver lining in every situation,” Statham said. “Whether it be learning a new lemonade recipe or just spending time with friends.”

With a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling, Statham said she made it a point to try to bring families together with this book.

“It was important to me, at the end of the book, to put together family discussion questions to help solidify the point and open up conversation,” Statham said.

Not only is this book a lesson for students, Statham said writing the book was a learning experience for her as well.

“We all get ideas of things we say we’ll do like plant a flower garden or work out,” Statham said. “So I got this idea, and I thought ‘Instead of pushing this idea off until later, I’m going to do it. And if I’m going to do it, I’m going to really do it.'”

Statham and Lars are out to show people there is still plenty to gain, even in a loss.

According to Statham, the book will be published Oct. 9.

The book will be available for purchase at local Wichita Falls retailers and in some online stores.

Monday, Sept. 28 is the last day to preorder the book online.