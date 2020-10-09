Larsonfest 2020 kicks off in Big Blue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The third annual Larsonfest 2020 kicked off Friday, Oct. and this year, organizers have done things a little different.

Instead of holding the event at a local bar, organizers decided to host the event inside of Big Blue downtown.

15 bands will perform in the lobby of Big Blue over the span of two days .

All proceeds were going to C.A.S.A., but there was a last-minute change so now organizers are donating all proceeds to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Brandon Mundt, Larsonfest founder, said, “I see that theyre doing the food drives at the churches and stuff like that everywhere all the time so there is a constant need for them to have food on their shelves to distribute to the community.”

