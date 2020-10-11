Larsonfest organizers remember Don Larson as they raise money for local nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 3rd annual Larsonfest was a little different this year. This two-day music event is usually held in local bars. But this year, organizers decided to hold the event in the Big Blue building on 8th Street.

Larsonfest usually raises money for C.A.S.A., Court Appointed Special Advocates. But the pandemic has made organizers want to raise funds for several local nonprofits and plenty of people have come out to support them as well.

Music is one of those rare art forms that can bring people of all races, nationalities and economic backgrounds together. Don Larson brought the music scene together in Wichita Falls while he was here. Larson passed away in 2018. And ever since then, Larsonfest brings local musicians together in his honor.

“We kind of wanted to integrate some of that aspect of Summerfest with Don Larson and so it just kind of became a thing,” Larsonfest organizer Brandon Mundt said.

“So we’re throwing a rock show for him for 2-3 days depending on situations,” Larsonfest organizer Files Little said.

Because Larson held C.A.S.A. close to his heart, this annual event in its third year will raise money for C.A.S.A. and other nonprofits.

“Meals on wheels, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, probably Salvation Army. There’s a youth group over in Eastside that we heard about,” Mundt said.

“We’re looking at anybody that need’s any help. Every dollar counts for anybody that’s in need. Especially with COVID,” Little said.

Organizers said they are glad they were able to put the event together even with setbacks from COVID-19.

“Everything was just a variable dynamic this year but we put it together and made it happen,” Little said.

“We had less bands this year but they’re still donating their time to give to our benefit and we just appreciate all the bands that we got,” Mundt said.

No matter the circumstances, organizers will always remember the inspiration behind the festival itself.

“He just wanted to go out and show support to people that were going and putting themselves out there. And I think that that meant a lot to him to go and do that. And whenever he passed, there’s so many people that felt that love from him gone. We just wanted to do something,” Little said.

Organizers also said that they know Don Larson is smiling down on them and they miss him tremendously.