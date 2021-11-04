Last After Hours Artwalk of 2021 happening tonight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls has gained momentum over the past few years, with more and more businesses opening in or relocating to the heart of Wichita Falls.

Most of downtown looked like a ghost town at one point during the pandemic, but this year, Downtown Wichita Falls Development decided to open it back up to festivals and events like the After Hours Artwalk.

Thursday, November 4, is the last artwalk of the year, and, for many local businesses, this event has brought in some much-needed traffic.

If you’re looking for something the whole family can enjoy, then you’re in luck. The streets of downtown Wichita Falls will be flooded with vendors, artists, merchants and even some live music, but unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.

“We just invite everyone to come out one last time and celebrate the artwalk with us before we put this away until the spring season,” Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader said.

It’s the last artwalk of the year, and Schmader said this event has a big impact on local businesses in the area.

“It’s such an influx of people down here, both returning customers that make this monthly event, but it’s also a chance for our downtown businesses to capture new customers,” Schmader said. “There’s so many different people down here – children and, you know, everyone from the community – to come support it, so its a good chance for them to capture an audience.”

The After Hours Artwalk is an event that has grown over the years, then was halted due to the pandemic.

After things slowly started getting back to normal, Schmader said the artwalk was the perfect event for those cautious to get out.

“You get to choose how you participate: if you go inside a business or go inside the farmers market or just stroll the sidewalks out in an open air environment; it really allowed the community to decide how they wanted to participate in the event,” Schmader said.

With a successful year of After Hours Artwalks, Schmader said they have big plans for the upcoming year.

The artwalk gets started at 6 p.m. and will be wrapping up around 9 p.m.

If you aren’t able to attend the final artwalk, have no fear: the City Lights “Reverse Parade” is happening on December 18 in downtown Wichita Falls.