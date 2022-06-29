WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams has died at 98 years old.

Williams joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division.

He received the Medal of Honor in October of 1945 from President Harry S. Truman. Williams visited Wichita Falls many times throughout the years for the annual Iwo Jima Reunion.

Williams founded the Woody Williams Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization that establishes Gold Star families’ memorial monuments and conducts outreach programs for Gold Star families

In March 2020, the U.S. Navy commissioned a warship, the USS Hershel Woody Williams, in his honor in Norfolk, Virginia.