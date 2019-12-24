Last minute Christmas shoppers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— And, of course, we can’t all be as prepped as Santa… We’re all guilty of last minute shopping.

And as the holiday hustle and bustle reaches it peak the day before Christmas

This years last minute shopping seems to be for stocking stuffers, and for Target employees they said they see this every year.

“We all tend to procrastonate and today is one of our busiest days cause of the last minute shoppers so mainly people getting off work to do some last minute shopping,” store Director Kerry Beaver said.

Some shoppers try to plan ahead so that they will not have to do any late shopping.

“We try to plan ahead and be efficient we always say next year we are gunna be better but here we are christmas eve shopping,” Jamie Hicks said.

And for late shopper Amanda Gresham she always seems to have trouble finding a certain gift for a certain person as well as stocking stuffers.

“Every year without a doubt always last minute shopping always that one thing for that one person your looking for,” Amanda Gresham said.

And looking towards next year’s Christmas shopping some good advice from Jamy and Sally is to hit the stores early.

“We didnt know the stores open this early we have been out since seven and we didnt realize how early so next year we will be ready to go at seven at seven exactly cause we are almost done,” Jamy said.

The best advice to shoppers is to remember to get an early start to beat the crowd and having a better chance at getting the item you’re after.