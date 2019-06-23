Last public hearings this week for U.S. 82 expansion

TxDOT authorities want to widen a portion of U.S 82. This week, they’re inviting Texomans to listen and give their input.

The expansion would take a two-lane highway and turn in it into a four-lane divided highway from Henrietta to Nocona, about 24.5 miles. This would help make for smoother travel between Henrietta and Nocona, as well as Ringgold.

In order to do this, TxDOT would need to acquire 334 acres: between 115 to 120 parcels in Montague County and between 75 to 100 parcels in Clay County.

“It is your last chance to get any formal notes into the public hearing when you get up for the portion for the public and you speak, that’s going by court reporter into the official notes for the project to go to the federal government,” TxDOT public information officer Adele Lewis said.

If all goes as planned, construction could start as early as the spring of 2021.

The same information will be given at both meetings. Monday’s meeting in Henrietta is happening at the Holman center on North Clay Street, with the public open house starting at 5 p.m.



Tuesday’s meeting in Nocona is happening at the Veranda inn at 1523 E. Highway 82, beginning at 5 p.m.