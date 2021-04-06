Last suspect released on bond in High Point Village murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The last of three defendants accused in a shooting murder in November is now free on a reduced bond.

Julian Byrd posted bonds of just over $230,000 for murder and three other charges and was released Monday, April 5, 2021, from Wichita County Jail.

Like the other two defendants who were released after their initial $1 million bonds were lowered, Byrd must abide by conditions imposed by a judge.

They include wearing a GPS ankle monitor and being under house arrest with exceptions for court hearings and work.

Kali Beal, 21, was released on his new $175,000 bond a week ago.

Co-defendant Demasia Delgado was the first to be released when his bond was lowered to $150,000.

The three are charged in the shooting of Edward Collins at High Point Village Apartments in November.

In previous hearings, it was put into record that Beal was the driver and co-owner of the car that the murder happened in.

Police allege shots were fired during an attempted drug transaction inside the car.

According to authorities, the victim suffered multiple wounds in the shooting. Interviews with the defendants reveal Collins also allegedly had a gun.