WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the last weekend for families to see a classic production right here in Wichita Falls at the Wichita Theater. After five weeks of showing, the last show of The Wizard of Oz will be this Saturday.

If you’re looking for something the whole family can enjoy you won’t want to miss this.

Gathering local talent, and putting together a full-run production is something that Dwayne Jackson and his family have been doing for 29 years and returning to their stage, The Wizard of Oz.

“It has just about all the elements that one wants in entertainment, it has happy, it has sad, it has special effects, it has great memory triggering songs that everybody knows, and I think that when The Wizard of Oz is done on stage and is done well, I think that it’s a master trigger for the time past that parents and grandparents I want to make sure that that’s carried through to my children,” Dwayne Jackson, Owner of Wizard of Oz, said.

By the end of this weekend, a total of four thousand viewers will have sat down over the fourteen shows the Wichita Theater produced, bringing in the largest gross income they’ve ever seen, all using local talent and resources.

“You will not find on any stage anywhere probably the ability to take an amateur cast, put them into a show to make them look professional and the audience to walk outgoing ‘Well that was worth twice the ticket price of what I paid for,” Jackson said.

Jackson said throughout his 29 years of owning Wichita Theater, his mission has remained the same.

“Come in suspend belief in your life, for a couple of hours, and to forget about everything else going on in your life, and then turn around and walk out, happy and smiling, and say ‘We’ll be back’ That’s the key for us and has been for 29 years,” Jackson said.

Connecting the community and anyone who stumbles upon the theater, binding generations together.

Tickets are still on sale. For more information on how to purchase, click here.