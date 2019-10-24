Late Congressman Elijah Cummings lies in state for special ceremony

Local News

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings’ flag-draped casket was carried up the steps of the United States Capitol for a final goodbye to the country he served for more than 20 years.

The late lawmaker died unexpectedly last week at 68 years old. Cummings was given the rare honor to lie in state in National Staturay Hall Thursday, allowing colleagues, family and community members to pay their final respects.

Cummings’ good friend, Congressman Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina, helped bid a public farewell alongside his other congressional colleagues.

“He’s defined by the character of his heart the honesty of his dialogue and the man that – the man that we will miss,” Meadows said.

“He did not just represent Baltimore he embodied it, he celebrated its victories, sought to advocate for its needs and worked to heal its wounds,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said.

Leader of the Congressional Black Caucus Karen Bass, D-California, called Cummings “a quiet giant who inspired everyone.”

“He’s remembered as a man who pulled no punches was authentic to the core and a champion for our democracy,” Bass said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, says Cummings was the “North Star of the House” who wanted nothing but the best for the nation.

“Elijah has said that our children are our living messengers to a future we will never see,” Pelosi said.

Cummings is the first African American lawmaker to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Beyond his government service, he will be remembered as a civil rights icon.

“Martin Luther King Jr. clearly is welcoming Elijah as a warrior and drum major for justice,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

4th Grader Commits Suicide; Parents Blame Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Grader Commits Suicide; Parents Blame Bullying"

Hunter Dies After Deer Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter Dies After Deer Attack"

Losing Booze: Man Robs Same Liquor Store Six Times In Three Weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Losing Booze: Man Robs Same Liquor Store Six Times In Three Weeks"

Top Dogs Compete in Agility World Championships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Dogs Compete in Agility World Championships"

Student Runner Disqualified For Wearing Hijab

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Runner Disqualified For Wearing Hijab"

New Evidence In Disney Memorabilia Heist

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Evidence In Disney Memorabilia Heist"

Live 2 Lead WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live 2 Lead WF"

Veteran funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran funeral"

Birthdays 10-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-24-19"

Time To Go: Defendant Runs From Court As Jury Deliberates His Fate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time To Go: Defendant Runs From Court As Jury Deliberates His Fate"

Crash on cam Phoenix

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash on cam Phoenix"

DNA Databases Help Solve 35-Year-Old Cold Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA Databases Help Solve 35-Year-Old Cold Case"