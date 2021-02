ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene of a serious accident at Highway 79 and Falls County Road in between Archer City and Olney.

Officials said there are four vehicles involved in the wreck and three people were transported to the hospital.

Archer County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS are on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we work to gather more information.