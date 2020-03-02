Law enforcement center making strides

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheriff David Duke and Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp spoke about the progress made in the last few weeks on the new law enforcement center.

Now that the weather is clearing up, it gives them more time to get back on track.

“I’ve always said the Titanic’s in better shape than our county jail systems are in, and I mean literally,” Duke said.

The Wichita County Law Enforcement Center will bring a much need change for the sheriff’s office.

Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp visits the site about four to five times a week and notices the progress.

“Everyday it’s a major change of what’s been going on, there’s 200 plus workers out there at any given time across all trades,” Beauchamp said.

Duke has spent his entire career with the county, and despite weather delays early, he says this project may be top what he’s seen.

“It’s faster than any construction thing I’ve seen with Wichita County, in Wichita County’s history because it’s very very rapidly, very quickly,” Duke said.

The new facility address many problems that the sheriff’s office currently has operating out of the county courthouse.

“We have a police vehicle circling the block with somebody that’s been arrested, that’s infinitely, and if you get a busy evening you could have four or five entities sitting in line waiting,” Beauchamp said.

It will make everything they need to do in the office run more efficiently.

“So it’s exciting, we’re ready to get out of this basement, get into the bigger offices and other things we’ve need, the sheriff’s office been needing for three decades, I know I can tell you,” Duke said. “Just been behind the times of room and the type of technology needed to have in the facility.”

Beauchamp did say they are around 45 days late as of now but will be well worth it in the end.