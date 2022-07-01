WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is often associated by a rise in drunk driving-related fatalities and serious injuries.

To prevent the number of injuries TxDOT has launched a new campaign called ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ to encourage Texans not to drink and drive.

More than 300 alcohol-related traffic crashes were recorded last year during the Fourth of July holiday and authorities here want to avoid that.

With TxDOT’s new campaign and the help of local law enforcement monitoring the streets this weekend, Criminal Chief of the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Dobie Kosub wants everyone to make good choices and drive responsible.

“We are prepared to prosecute folks that break the law this weekend. Our law enforcement officers will be out in force and they will be stopping you if they suspect intoxication, drinking and driving, and blood warrants will follow and we are prepared to enforce the law to the greatest extent. We just want everybody to have a good time but be safe and responsible,” Kosub said.

If you are planning to drink, make sure you have a plan to get home and don’t get behind the wheel.

Click here to learn more about TxDOT’s ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ campaign to hear testimonials from Texans who deal with the consequences of drunk driving.