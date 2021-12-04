Two people taken to hospital after plane crash in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are in the hospital after a plane crash near Wichita Valley Airport.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the initial report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a single-engine plane was on its final approach to the Wichita Valley Airport and crashed short of the airport inbound to Runway 31.

The crash happened off airport property, around 3590 US 287J, according to DPS.

Two people were onboard and sustained injuries but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to the report.

One person was airlifted and the other was taken by ground services.

The airplane suffered minor observable damage.

Responding agencies include: Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Park Police Department, Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department, American Medical Rescue, AirEvac, the Federal Aviation Authority and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

