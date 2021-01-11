Lawmakers gather in Austin for 2021 legislative session

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawmakers will gather at the Texas State Capitol for the first day of the 2021 legislative session on Wednesday with no shortage of issues to address.

District 69 Representative James Frank and newly-elected District 30 State Senator Drew Springer are among those who said they expect to stay busy.

Whether it’s providing COVID-19 relief to small businesses, handling billion dollar budget shortfalls, to redrawing districts, there is plenty on the legislative agenda.

Returning to Austin for his 4th legislative session, Rep. James Frank said the COVID-19 pandemic has focused his attention on reigning in Governor Abbott’s Executive Powers.

“Nobody was meant to have executive and legislative authority by themselves for ten or twelve months. It’s not a good position to put the governor in,” Frank said.

Representative Frank argues that the Governor’s statewide COVID-19 mandates have allowed him to paint the state with too broad a brush and forced more rural areas to live under the same mandates as large cities.

“There has to be a way in the event of an emergency that the legislature goes back. Not that we are all that bright. But we live with people out in our districts. The Governor doesn’t,” Frank said.

A sentiment shared by his former house colleague, now newly-elected District 30 State Sen. Drew Springer.

“Trust me the governor’s heart is in the right place. I know he is concerned about Texans. But, ya know, we aren’t a one-size-fits-all state,” Springer said.

A reason why Springer views the session as an opportunity and a way to bring small town issues to Austin

“I’m going to try and come up with a plan that helps affect those small businesses that were shut down while those big box stores were open,” Springer said.