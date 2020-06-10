Lawton city council appoints new city attorney

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— Lawton City Council has appointed John Ratliff as the new city attorney.

This comes after the city council placed former Lawton City Attorney Frank Jensen on adminstrative leave and shortly after he resigned during an investigation last August.



Ratliff will assume his position between Nov. 1 and Feb. 1 per contract, upon completion of obligations to the U.S. military.



Ratliff is an Oklahoma City University School of Law graduate and brings more than 20 years of executive and leadership experience to Lawton.



He has served as legal counsel in various levels of the military; his practice areas have included international law, regulatory compliance, administrative law, criminal and administrative investigations and fiscal law.



Ratliff is the recipient of numerous awards and honors, to include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Meritorious Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal.



Deputy City Attorney Tim Wilson will continue to serve as Interim City Attorney

for the time being.