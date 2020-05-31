Lawton city officials work with peaceful protest coordinators for Sunday afternoon rally

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Amid the national protests following the death of George Floyd, Lawton city officials stated they will help coordinate a peaceful protest at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lawton City Hall.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker released a statement Sunday that said officials will cooperate and facilitate the rally.

“We always support peaceful and collaborative efforts to address areas of concern for our community,” Booker said.

Booker said he will not be at the protest because of prior family obligations, but councilwoman Onreka Johnson will speak at the protest in his place.

“Leadership is united in building and maintaining relationships without citizens, educating and advocating for public service and strengthening community partnership across our great city,” the statement reads.

For more information, call the mayor’s office at 580-581-3301.