Lawton committee cancels Open Streets event over COVID concerns

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Fort Sill Open Streets Committee decided to cancel the Open Streets event originally scheduled for October 2, due to concerns about COVID-19 infection rates.

The biannual Open Streets events were canceled or moved to virtual events shortly after the initial lockdown in March 2020. This Fall event was titled the “2021 ‘Bouncing Back’ Open Streets” event.

Tiffany Martinez Vrska, City of Lawton community relations director and Open Streets Committee member sent out the following press release Saturday, August 14, regarding the cancellation of the event: