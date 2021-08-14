Lawton committee cancels Open Streets event over COVID concerns

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Fort Sill Open Streets Committee decided to cancel the Open Streets event originally scheduled for October 2, due to concerns about COVID-19 infection rates.

The biannual Open Streets events were canceled or moved to virtual events shortly after the initial lockdown in March 2020. This Fall event was titled the “2021 ‘Bouncing Back’ Open Streets” event.

Tiffany Martinez Vrska, City of Lawton community relations director and Open Streets Committee member sent out the following press release Saturday, August 14, regarding the cancellation of the event:

The Lawton Fort Sill Open Streets Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the Fall 2021 Open Streets event that had been scheduled to take place 10/2/21, amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19 in our community and state.

The committee is made up of various community members, to include healthcare professionals. As overall vaccination rates in our community remain low and area hospitals remain at or over capacity, this difficult decision has been reached to best protect our family, friends, children and neighbors.

The committee is hopeful to pick back up in the Spring f conditions improve and encourage all eligible Oklahomans to become fully vaccinated.

Learn more at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.

Tiffany Martinez Vrska, City of Lawton community relations director and Open Streets Committee member

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News