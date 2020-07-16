Lawton detectives request information after woman hospitalized following shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton detectives are asking the public for information on a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday.

According to Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Elijah Garcia, officers responded to a call in the 2300 block of NW Terrace Hills on Wednesday.

Once officers arrived, they state the victim said she was driving near NW 79th Street and Andrews Avenue when a person in a small white vehicle fired several shots at her car.

One bullet struck her leg, and officers performed first-aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived on scene.

There are no suspects at this time, so detectives ask if anyone has information on this crime to call the department directly or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.

