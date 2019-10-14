Lawton faith leaders discuss recent string of violence

Breaking News
Lawton Police Department

After several violent crimes in Lawton over the past week, faith leaders and the mayor met to work through some of the issues in hopes of finding a solution.

Since October 5, Lawton police have investigated one fatal stabbing and three shootings, two of them fatal.

Since October 5, Lawton police have investigated one fatal stabbing and three shootings, two of them fatal.

The fatal includes a murder-suicide where a man reportedly killed his girlfriend, their two children, and then took his own life.

Twelve hours later, the other fatal shooting happened at a local bar and police have no suspects in that homicide at this time.

Authorities have made an arrest in the stabbing that took the life of a Lawton woman.

So far, Lawton has had 14 homicides this year.

Because of this recent string of violence, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker met with more than 30 faith leaders this afternoon at city hall.

“It’s through that fellowship and assembly that we draw strength of others that help us get through the troubled times of life. That’s what that’s all about, it takes the whole community. In other words, see what’s going on and reach out to people that you see and meet,” Booker said.

According to city rating.com, Lawton Crime Statistics report an overall upward trend in crime based on data from 18 years.

Based on this trend, the violent crime rate in Lawton for 2019 is expected to be higher than in 2016 when the city’s rate was higher than the national average by more than 100 percent.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

