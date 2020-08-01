Lawton Food Bank celebrates 35 years of service

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Just north of the Red River Saturday, the Lawton Food Bank is celebrating a big anniversary.

It’s been 35 years since the Lawton Food Bank opened their doors and began serving the community.

The giving got going early as members of the warrant officer basic course pitched in to donate more than $600 dollars to the food bank.

Many Drivers, like this local Corvette Club, were welcomed by food bank staff and volunteers with plenty smiles, balloons, a raffle and even cupcakes.

Since the pandemic, food bank director Marny Skindrud said they’ve missed getting out for events like this.

“It has been a lot more work for all of my workers and my volunteers so having something like this and dress up and come out and wave to people is a fun day for sure,” Skindrud said.

To celebrate, they set a goal of seeing 100 people drive thru and donate $35, in honor of the 35th birthday celebration.

All with the ultimate goal of raising enough money to provide 1,400 meals for families in need.