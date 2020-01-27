Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce executive vice president resigns

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— On Monday, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce announced that Dennis Wade has resigned as the organization’s Executive Vice President, serving as the Director for sponsorship and advertising.

President and CEO Brenda Spencer-Ragland, will assume primary responsibility for all sponsorship and advertising operations.

Wade will continue with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce until the January 31.

“On behalf of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce staff and board of directors, I want to thank Dennis Wade for his leadership in the growth and development of our sponsorship and advertising and congratulate him on his new career opportunity”, Ragland said. “We truly have an incredible team of experienced professionals driving the growth of our Chamber and membership. I am confident that as an organization we will continue to deliver positive results to our community”.

Wade has an extensive background in the publishing, advertising sales, journalism and marketing promotions.

Past work includes working as the publisher for The La Porte Bayshore Sun, The Dallas Fort Worth Business Journal,

The Washington DC Journal and the Lawton Constitution & 580 Monthly. Additionally, in leadership roles as the former President of Southwest Newswire, Granite Publications and the Lawton Constitution & 580 Monthly.