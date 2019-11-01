Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce to host Frontier Days: Step Into The Past

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is hosting Frontier Days: Step Into The Past on Saturday, November 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Frontier Days: Step Into The Past will feature three local museums as each showcases unique and exciting exhibits, fine art within a true cultural experience from the Southwest Oklahoma region and across the world.

The three local museums being featured are The Museum of the Great Plains, General Tommy Franks Leadership Mobile Museum and the Comanche National Museum.

Each of the museums offers a unique background that contributes to the local arts and culture community. Frontier Days: A Step Into The Past is a free community event and open to the general public.

Each museum is designed to allow participants to engage through interactive displays, and learn about the historical aspects of the presentations.

In addition to the tours taking place at each museum, participants will also experience an authentic chuck wagon, a local staple Mattie Beal reenactment, live performance from flute player Myron Beeson, archery display, Indian City exhibit, Lawton Rocks Find & Keep set up and so much more.

This years’ Frontier Days will also include a Buffalo Burger cookout for all participants. These will be free for a limited time only and while supplies last.

Following the Frontier Days: Step Into The Past, participants are encouraged to attend the Holiday in the Park Annual Christmas Parade located at Elmer Thomas Park, which will begin shortly after 5 p.m.