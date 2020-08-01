Lawton-Fort Sill Serve Day lends helping hand in the community

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — National Serve Day brings hundreds into communities for a day of giving and helping those in need.

Saturday was the Lawton-Fort Sill Serve Day as local churches around town were eager to give back on one beautiful afternoon.

“It’s a great opportunity to really plug in and get involved,” executive director and pastor of M-28 Ministries Jeff Henderson said. “This is missions in our own backyard and that’s what we need to be doing, and I believe this to be true for every community.”

Robert Smith, the pastor at Dayspring Community Church, was even out with his family collecting non-perishables to donate to M28’s food pantry.

Even during a pandemic, people were still out giving as much as they could.

“To really just be a shining light in our community, there’s lots of stuff that people can argue about, there’s things that people don’t see eye to eye during the season, but one thing for sure, we’re always better when serving the community,” Smith said.

Henderson said they do this every Saturday, along with the food and clothes pantry, so having a full day committed to others pitching in for a good cause is huge moving forward for all.

“Jobs have not opened back up necessarily or their hours have been cut back dramatically, so there’s desperate need right now, and we try to step in and help as much as we can,” Henderson said.

With everything going on around the country, smith says it’s days like these, where the community pitches in for the greater good, that can open the eyes of so many.

“I think that’s the key during this season is we know people are hurting and it’s tougher to connect than it ever has been,” Smith said. “This is the type of thing that you can feel like you’re apart of something bigger than themselves.”

It may be National Serve Day, but these participants plan to extend the help as long as there is a need.