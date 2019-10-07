UPDATE: Suspect who threatened CMS via social media has been apprehended

UPDATE Oct. 7, 12:35 p.m.

According to Lawton Public School’s Facebook Page: “LPSPD has identified and isolated the suspect who made threats to Central Middle School last night via social media.

The suspect is currently under arrest and in law enforcement custody. Upon detainment of the suspect, there is no longer a threat to students or staff.

We cannot share any other details at this time as we are limited to by federal law. Please know that all threats will be handled swiftly and immediately. We want to thank the parents and students that reported this information.

We ask that anyone, parent or student, who sees any potential threat at any time to please report it to LPS administration or law enforcement immediately.”

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton law enforcement is investigating a threat reported Sunday afternoon to a Lawton middle school.

Lawton Public Schools made the announcement Tuesday morning on its Facebook page. According to the statement, school leaders received information from parents about a threat to their students through Instagram.

Central Middle School was not mentioned by name, however, students from that middle school reported the incident.

The school is taking precautions with extra security in place to ensure the safety of the students.

Officials did not cancel classes Monday due to the threat.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.