Lawton man assaults residents with metal broom handle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department was dispatched on Wednesday, May 6, to the 6700 block of NW Compass Dr. in reference to a male chasing and hitting citizens with a metal broom handle.

A Lawton Police Officer made contact with the subject, later identified as 32-year-old Keith Butler. Butler started to act aggressively towards officers as they tried to assess the situation and informed officers that he had taken PCP earlier in the day.

Officers were finally able to detain Butler without injury. Liquid PCP and meth were found on Butler’s person. Butler was taken to jail and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting a police officer.