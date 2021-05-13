Lawton man dies after vehicle catches on fire following pin-in collision

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A vehicle caught on fire after a pin-in collision late Wednesday night in Comanche County, claiming the life of a man from Lawton.

According to the accident report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Southeast Lee Boulevard and Southeast 90th Street, 5 miles east of Lawton in Comanche County.

Thomas Ray Lewellen, 78 of Lawton, was pronounced dead on the scene by Kirks EMS.

Lewellen and another vehicle were traveling eastbound on Highway 7.

The accident report states Lewellen slowed for an unknown reason, causing the other vehicle to strike his vehicle from behind, leading to both vehicles exiting the roadway.

Lewellen’s vehicle became engulfed in flames while he was pinned inside.

The driver of the other vehicle refused medical treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by OHP troopers.