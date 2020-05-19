Lawton man dies following fatal pedestrian accident in Comanche County

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— A Lawton man is dead after trying to run across the eastbound lanes of an interstate highway and was struck by a car early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 5:13 a.m. on I-44, 0.5 miles north of Mile Marker 43 and 1.5 miles south of Medicine Park.

Officials said the driver of a 2007 Kia Rondo, Brad T Tonneson, 36, of Lawton, was eastbound on I-44 near Medicine Park when an unidentified man, 36, of Lawton was trying to run across the road of I-44 eastbound lanes. The man ran out in front of the Kia Rondo and was hit.

Investigators said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries and was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

Investigators said Tonneson had no reported injuries

Officials said the pedestrian’s identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

