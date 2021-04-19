Lawton man dies from ‘massive injuries’ after being ejected from ATV

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton man is dead after he was ejected from an ATV during a rollover collision just outside Sterling, Oklahoma Sunday night.

Stephen R. Conner, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene by Kirks EMS.

The cause of death listed in the accident report provided by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is “massive injuries sustained in the collision”.

The collision occurred around 6:41 p.m. Sunday, April 18 on Northeast 150th Street just south of Rogers Lane in Comanche County, near Sterling.

According to the accident report, Conner was driving an Arctic Cat ATV, traveling southbound on NE 150th Street.

The report states for an unknown reason, the ATV departed the roadway to the right before over-correcting to the left.

The ATV then crossed over the roadway, causing it to roll 1 and a quarter times before coming to rest on its side.

The report states Conner was ejected approximately 12 feet.

According to the accident report, neither seatbelts nor a helmet were in use.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.