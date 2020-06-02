Lawton man hospitalized after single car accident in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE (KFDX/KJTL)— A Lawton man was taken to the hospital after a single car accident early Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened Tuesday, June 2, around 12:06 p.m. on Bishop Rd, which is 2 miles west of 120th st, and 4.3 miles east of Lawton.

Police said the driver of a 1997 GMC, Samuel Lockhart, 68, of Lawton, was eastbound on Bishop Rd. when the car exited the roadway to the right. While trying to avoid hitting another car, the GMC hit a culvert. The GMC continued moving 106 feet before hitting a tree and rolled on its top.

Lockhart was taken to Comanche County Hospital then taken to OU Medical center in fair condition with arm and trunk internal injuries.

Investigators said the cause of the accident was due to trying to avoid another car.

Seatbelts were equipped and in use.