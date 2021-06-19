Lawton man killed in fatal wreck on OK-152

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Around 4:30 a.m. this morning a fatal wreck occurred on State Highway OK-152.

39-year-old Kenneth Deshong was traveling east on OK-152 Saturday, June 19, 2021, when his 2011 Ford Fiesta departed the roadway to the left for unknown reasons and impacted a concrete bridge.

Deshong was transported by the Southern Plains Mortuary Services to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced by the Medical Examiner.

The cause of the wreck is currently under investigation.